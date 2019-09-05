Gwalidi insists she found DPP, MEC altering results of Malawi presidential elections

During the re-examination by lawyers representing first petitioner Saulos Chilima, UTM Party roving monitor Mirriam Gwalidi, one of the key witnesses in the historic presidential elections petitions case, on Thursday maintained her stand that presidential election results were being manipulated and that she had an eye witness account of Ndirande Matope polling centre.

Gwalidi, who supported Chilima’s petition to have the results nullified and an order for a rerun, told the Constitutional Court in Lilongwe during re-examination by Chilima’s lawyer Bright Theu that she found a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) monitor and Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) presiding officers altering polling results sheets.

Composed in the witness box, Gwalidi demonstrated how wrong calculations contributed to the illeguralities and illegalities in the May 21 presidential election in favour of President Peter Mutharika.

After Chilima’s lawyers finish re-examining Gwalidi, the next witness for Chilima, Darlington Ndasauka, should be set to take to the witness stand.

The elections case is being heard by a panel of five judges, Healey Potani, Mike Tembo, Dingiswayo Madise, Redson Kapindu and Ivy Kamanga.

The case has Chilima, who is the country’s immediate-past vice-president, as the first petitioner and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera as the second petitioner.

Mutharika of the governing DPP, in his capacity as the declared winner, is the first respondent with MEC as the second respondent.

The petitioners contend that Mutharika “won a fraudulent election” fraught with irregularities, including alleged tampering with election results sheets through correction fluid, popularly known as Tippex.

