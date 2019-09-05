Gwalidi insists she found DPP, MEC altering results of Malawi presidential elections

September 5, 2019 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times 11 Comments

During the re-examination by lawyers representing first petitioner Saulos Chilima, UTM Party roving monitor Mirriam Gwalidi, one of the key witnesses in the historic presidential elections petitions case, on Thursday maintained her stand that presidential election results were being manipulated and that she had an eye witness account of Ndirande Matope polling centre.

Miriam Gwalidi has been steadfast in her testimony

Gwalidi, who supported Chilima’s petition to have the results nullified and an order for a rerun, told the Constitutional Court in Lilongwe during re-examination by Chilima’s lawyer Bright Theu that she found  a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) monitor and Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) presiding officers altering polling results sheets.

Composed in the witness box, Gwalidi demonstrated how wrong calculations contributed to the illeguralities and illegalities in the May 21 presidential election in favour of President Peter Mutharika.

After Chilima’s lawyers finish re-examining Gwalidi, the next witness for Chilima, Darlington Ndasauka, should be set to take to the witness stand.

The elections case is being heard by a panel of five judges, Healey Potani, Mike Tembo, Dingiswayo Madise, Redson Kapindu and Ivy Kamanga.

The case has Chilima, who is the country’s immediate-past vice-president, as the first petitioner and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera as the second petitioner.

Mutharika of the governing DPP, in his capacity as the declared winner, is the first respondent with MEC as the second respondent.

The petitioners contend that Mutharika “won a fraudulent election” fraught with irregularities, including alleged tampering with election results sheets through correction fluid, popularly known as Tippex.

MarkomX
Guest
MarkomX

Uyu alibe data

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
ben 10
Guest
ben 10

gwalidi is fool idiot she is felling give crear evidence wagenda katuluka akukupopayo sanyaaa

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza
Guest
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza

Free and Fair elections or erections

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
DRAKE
Guest
DRAKE

Its easy to speculate and add lies to look intelligent to Malawians and your supporters, but in Court what matters is the actual evidence and proof. provide proof to support your statements

2 hours ago
and proof. provide proof to support your statements

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
POOR MAN FEEL IT
Guest
POOR MAN FEEL IT

zamanyazi yu izi ngati zili zoona

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
TOSH
Guest
TOSH

well done gwalidi umatiyimilira chilima satenga mbwelera

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Ignatius
Guest
Ignatius

A mentally retarded shameful idiot

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
wakikiki
Guest
wakikiki

Who is mentally retarded shameful idiot you are referring to , i do not get your point

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Ndife
Guest
Ndife

She looks so

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Mbusiyeni Muthembi
Guest
Mbusiyeni Muthembi

When one is in a lucid period what he/she says is exactly the nonsese you are saying here.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Political comentator
Guest
Political comentator

I guess you are reffering to KAPHALE and MBETA….becoz Gwalidi is much better and looks composed than comfused Kaphale

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago