Minister hails World Vision Malawi contributions in Zomba

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ben Malunga Phiri on Tuesday commended World Vision Malawi (WVN) for implementing interventions that advance children’s well-being in Zomba.

The Minister made the remarks at Ntungulutsi Primary School Ground in Sub-Traditional Authority (ST/A) Nkapita in Chingale during the organisation’s 23 years celebration in children’s interventions.

“Though not in cash, they have provided the biggest capital to the people. As government, we have engaged strategies for departments of trade, education, health and agriculture, among others, to take over in protecting World Vision’s legacy and sustainable socio-economic development of Chingale,” said Phiri.

WVM country director Hazel Nyathi said she was proud to have created a community where children thrive.

“We have worked with the communities in addressing their household food and nutrition insecurity, limited access to healthcare, access to education and to safe water, hygiene and sanitation,” she said.

Senior Chief Mlumbe thanked the organisation for working in his area. About 35 172 children have benefitted from the initiatives

