Gwamba in collabo with South African top artist Mlindo the Vocalist

Malawi gospel hip hop artist Gwamba has done another collaboration with South African top artist Mlindo.

This comes barely a month after he made a record with Emtee titled ‘Own Time’.

According to Gwamba two songs were made during the recording session as Mlindo also featured Gwamba on his song.

“After recording the song, I wanted to feature him on, he also featured me on his song. So, there are two songs coming up, Gwamba featuring Mlindo & Mlindo feating Gwamba,” he said.

Gwamba announced the collaboration through his Twitter page.

Mlindo, real name Lingokuhle Magedezi, is popularly known as Mlindo the Vocalist in SA music circles. He is a singer and music writer and he shot to fame following the release of his song Amablesser taken from his debut album Emakhaya.

No titles have been given so far but we have word the two songs are going to be huge.

The ‘Video Killed the Radio’ star and Gwamba have been making sure that every song come with visuals.

Currently, the two are already working on music videos projected to be out soon.

Gwamba has for a longtime kept tight lipped about what he is working on saying he likes the suspense and wants people to pay attention to the messages he has to share.

Black Falcon Bird (BFB) was pictured in studio with Mlindo the Vocalist a sign he is the man behind the board, a classic in the making.

