Muslims take legal action against BT council over billboard vandalism

Islamic Information Bureau says it has instructed its lawyers to take legal action against Blantyre City Council over the vandalism of its billboard which caused friction with a Christian body.

An official from the Islamic Information Bureau which erected the controversial billboard said Muslims were surprised that the council vandalized the billboard even before hearing the side of the story from the bureau.

The billboard says having read the Old and the New Testament of the Holy Bible, people should now read the latest Testament the billboard says is the Holy Quran.

“We found the action of the council and the Evangelical Association of Malawi as provocative but we will use legal means to seek justice,” said the official.

Unknown people defaced and vandalized the billboard just hours after the Evangelical Association of Malawi wrote the council to remove the billboard or face unspecified action.

Meanwhile, government has asked the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) to intervene on the matter.

Minister of Civic Education and Unity Timothy Mtambo has written PAC, calling on the quasi-religious organization to engage leaders of the religious groups over the matter.

Mtambo says the government is interested in the matter because it borders on peace, religious rights and national unity.

