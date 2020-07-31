Muslims take legal action against BT council over billboard vandalism

July 31, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 5 Comments

Islamic Information Bureau says it has instructed its lawyers to take legal action against Blantyre City Council over the vandalism of its billboard which caused friction with a Christian body.

The controversial billboard

An official from the Islamic Information Bureau which erected the controversial billboard said Muslims were surprised that the council vandalized the billboard even before hearing the side of the story from the bureau.

The billboard says having read the Old and the New Testament of the Holy Bible, people should now read the latest Testament the billboard says is the Holy Quran.

“We found the action of the council and the Evangelical Association of Malawi as provocative but we will use legal means to seek justice,” said the official.

Unknown people defaced and vandalized the billboard just hours after the Evangelical Association of Malawi wrote the council to remove the billboard or face unspecified action.

Meanwhile, government has asked the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) to intervene on the matter.

Minister of Civic Education and Unity Timothy Mtambo has written PAC, calling on the quasi-religious organization to engage leaders of the religious groups over the matter.

Mtambo says the government is interested in the matter because it borders on peace, religious rights and national unity.

 

Ngombwax
Guest
Ngombwax

Just curious: Was the BT city council responsible for the protection of this billboard? Why are they culpable? I can’t believe a fuckin’ billboard might ignite a religious conflict. Just calm down people! Slow down. Don’t let religion get into your head. No wonder Bushiri and other charlatans (both christian and muslim) swindle you day in and day out.

2 hours ago
Jonas
Guest
Jonas

Come on, let me understand things here. First it is the BT City Council that vandalised and are being sued, then unknown people vandalised the billboard….did the Islamic Council have guards at the site…dead case. Just resolve this amicably and there is nothing to warrant heightened tensions….

2 hours ago
mzamo
Guest
mzamo

followers of judean god and his cousin arabia god forever at each others throat! followers of m’bona tili phee pa khurubvi …….peace i leave unto you.

2 hours ago
Magang`a
Guest
Magang`a

Come on you are the one who provoked Christians with your attack on the Holy Bible.

2 hours ago
Mavutos
Guest
Mavutos

Some Christians at city Council are just overzealous. I saw nothing wrong with the billboard. What’s the point of destroying Muslim billboard in the name of jesus but continue to drink alcohol and commit adultery?

3 hours ago
