Gwengwe launches K5m football and netball Trophies

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe Msozi North , Sosten Gwengwe has launched a K5 million Football and Netball Trophy in his area at a colourful function which took place at Chowa Primary School in the area of Traditional Authority Chadza.

At a function held at Chiwowa Primary School in the district, Gwengwe described idle minds as “dangerous.”

He said his vision was to see the participants in the tournament graduating to bigger teams that play in the top-flight Super League and Chipiku.

Details of the trophy are that the money will be shared equally for the netball and football teams.

As at the launch, 24 football and 20 netball teams had already registered. Besides, the money, Gwengwe also gave out balls and jerseys.

Ulemu Msungama, Lilongwe City South parliamentarian, said he was “delighted” to see his fellow MP doing positive endeavours.

“I will do the same in my constituency,” he said.

Dowa South East legislator, Chimwendo Banda, also attended the function.

Senior group village headman Kamundi said it was the first time for a development of that nature to take place in his area.

