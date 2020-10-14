Habiba Osman appointed MHRC boss, Makhumbo gets director post

Human rights lawyer Habiba Osman has been appointed Executive Secretary for Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) while governance expert and commentator Makhumbo Munthali has got the hot at the same State-funded rights body as director.

Osman, who currently works for UN Women Malawi office, replaces David Nungu whose contract has expired.

She is expected to start work on November 1.

Osman has an honours degree in law and international history obtained from Keele University and did her legal practice course at Chester School of Law in the United Kingdom (UK).

She studied master’s in International Human Rights Law at the Centre for Civil and Human Rights, Notre Dame Law School in the United States.

Osman has also worked at Norwegian Church Aid to coordinate their national programme on human trafficking.

Meanwhile, governance expert Makhumbo Munthali has been hired as Director of Economic, Social Cultural Rights at MHRC after he went through competitive interviews two months ago together with Osman.

Munthali holds a Masters of Public Administration and Management from University of Malawi, Chancellor College.

He is expected to start work on December 1 2020.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares