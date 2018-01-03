Hailstorm destroys the homes of Malawi Police officers in Mzuzu

Hailstorm destroyed at least eight houses for Malawi Police officers and other residents in Mzuzu on Tuesday afternoon.

The heavy rains that fell for about an hour from around 3:00 pm reportedly also damaged some houses in Masasa and Katawa residential areas.

One of the victims, Sub Inspector Daud Mhango, said he had heavily been affected by the hailstorm as some of his household property had been destroyed.

“Maize flour, clothes, beddings, electronic equipment and other materials have been damaged. Now I will be forced to replace the destroyed items outside my budget,” he said.

The heavy rains also uprooted several trees within and outside the police premises. Some trees fell on electricity and telephone lines interrupting services.

In an interview, Northern Region Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya said assessment of the extent of damage was under way.

“According to the preliminary report I have received, four houses have been heavily damaged and other four have minor damages,” he said.

Mzuzu City Council Disaster Desk Officer, Precious Mandala said the hailstorm also damaged three houses in Katawa Ward.

“I have just received information from Deputy Mayor [Alexander Mwakikunga] but I’m yet to go there to see the extent of damage,” he said, citing transport problems.

Meanwhile, it has been observed that the disaster officer at the city council uses the fire engine vehicle when discharging duties.

The hailstorm came barely a week after another stormy rain also damaged houses and household property in some parts of the city.

