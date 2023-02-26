Haiya beat oust Tiya Somba Banda on Sulom hot heat

Nyasa Big Bullets board Vice-President Fleetwood Haiya beat incumbent Tiya Somba Banda with 30 votes against 18 to be elected Super League of Malawi President.

Haiya brought down the reign of Somba Banda who once served the association as treasurer in highly contested elections held at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi on Saturday.

But Col Gilbert Mitawa retained his Vice-President position after seeing off lawyer David Kanyenda 29-19, businessperson Allie Mwachande became treasurer unopposed just like Gomezgani Chirwa on the position of legal advisor. Academic Donnex Chilonga beat incumbent Lt Flao Mwale 28-21 on the position of vice-general.

Chimwemwe Nyirenda was the only executive committee member to retain his seat with Henry Banda, Akudzike Kafwamba, Daud Mtanthiko and Ronald Chiwaula taking up the other slots.

Somba Banda accepted the outcome of the results and congratulated Haiya.

“After all is said and done, there comes a time to leave the stage. Thank you so much to all you guys who supported my candidature but as it is in any race, there is always one winner. Congratulations to the incoming Sulom President Fleetwood Haiya. Go and serve the club’s well,” reads a message on his Facebook Page.

In his acceptance speech, Haiya applauded those who supported his bid to become Sulom President.

He said: “I would like to sincerely appreciate your support, trust, goodwill and prayers that have given me victory as the new Sulom President. Your unflinching support and efforts are invaluable. Let us continue press forward to develop and improve our top-flight football.

“As we join forces, to revive, reform and rebrand our top tier league, may all our efforts be in the same direction. Once again receive my unreserved gratitude.”

Haiya’s victory had automatically earned him a seat in the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) executive committee member position.

The newly-elected committee will serve for a four-year term of office.

FAM will also hold elections in December this year which also promises to be explosive.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!