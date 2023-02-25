Chihana ordered Aford supporters free and shun Chakwera

Alliance For Democracy (Aford) supporters on Thursday evening left in hurry a venue they were supposed to welcome President Dr Lazarus Chakwera in Mzuzu following an order from party president Enoch Chihana.

The women, clad in Aford attire, hurriedly left the place before arrival of President Chakwera as cracks in Tonse Alliance widen in the North that has got DPP excited.

The party supporters were earlier seen removing their party regalia from the Shoprite Mall roundabout.

Also conspicuously missing at the place were UTM women who normally dance side by side with their Malawi Congress Party in such events.

Some of Aford party members said they changed their mind after being informed that their party president Enock Chihana would not be welcoming the state president.

Aford is one of the seven political parties in the Tonse Alliance.

People’s Party (PP), Freedom Party and MCP supporters were however present to welcome Chakwera.

