Justice minister Mvalo dismisses calls for federal system of government

Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo has dismissed calls for federal system of government, describing it as not a matter of urgent public importance.

Mvalo said this on Thursday in parliament when responding to Mzimba North MP Yeremiah Chihana’s calls for the country to adopt a federal system of government.

“How many people in this country fail to sleep because of the issue of federal system.

“How many people in this country fail to sleep because this issue affects their livelihoods and lives? There are very few,” said Mvalo.

He said even in Parliament very few take it as an important issue.

Mvalo pointed out that the issue may be important but not for the majority.

He then said Chihana might have brought the issue in Parliament on the perception that the North was being sidelined in terms of development.

However, the Minister said under President Lazarus Chakwera, resources are being distributed properly across the country.

