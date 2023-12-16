Haiya ends Nyamilandu Malawi FA era

Super League of Malawi president Fleetwood Haiya on Saturday brought to an end Football Association of Malawi president Walter Nyamilandu after he was elected to head Malawi’s football governing body.

In a highly anticipated election marked by tension and expectation, Haiya was overwhelmingly voted with 23 votes against 13 to end his opponent’s 19-year reign.

FAM executive Christopher Madalitso Kuyeri defeated former holder James Mwenda to become First Vice-President in a tightly contested election.

They tied 18 twice before winning 19-17 in the third round of voting. Mzuzu University lecturer Dr Lameck Zetu Khonje was elected Second Vice-President after ousting outgoing holder Orthaniel Hara.

On executive committee, SULOM executive committee member Daud Mtanthiko returned to FAM after getting 8. Chimango Munthali retained his seat with seven votes while Patrick Kapanga secured his seat after second round of voting following their tie on 6 votes each with Raphael Humba and Bernard Chiwirwiri Harawa.

Harawa also defeated Humba in the third round of voting to take up the last member position and Felister Dossi triumphed over Mighty Mukuru Wanderers 21 against 15 to retain her Female member position.

In his acceptance speech, Haiya commended affiliates for electing him FAM President

“Let me also thank all affiliates for reposing a special trust in me to serve Malawi football for the next four years. Special thanks to the electoral committee for the efficient way they handled today’s elections. Thanks to the Malawi Police Service for professional and well-done job done,” he said.

He also pledged to fulfil his manifesto of transforming Malawi football guided by the 15 pillars.

“Our new direction will be guided by the 15 goals outlined in our manifesto. These goals represent the pillars of our commitment to shaping a vibrant football ecosystem in Malawi.

They are not just aspirations. They are the building blocks of our journey towards a brighter future for Malawian football,” he said.

Nyamilandu, who Confederation of African Football executive member accepted the defeat and wished Haiya the best, saying he has left the office in good state.

He also said he has done with local football administration.

“One wins the other loses. It happens. I am moving out of office a happy person. When I came to FAM, there was nothing but as I am moving out of the office there is a lot that people can point at. I invested my resources and my life towards football development in the country. I am hopeful that my successor will carry on the good job I have left. I wish him all the best,” said Nyamilandu.

Under, Nyamilandu Malawi broke the 26-year wait to qualify for Africa Cup of Nation finals in 2010 in Angola and repeated the feat in 10 years later in Cameroon.

