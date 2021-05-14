Hannah in gospel album launch tour

Gospel songstress Hannah Kadam’manja is heating up this winter as she prepares for four album launches in May and July.

Hannah’s “Anandimenyela Nkhondo” album corporate launch is slated for Golden Peacock Hotel in Blantyre on Saturday, 22 May starting from 18:30 hours.

From Blantyre, Hannah takes her album launch to BICC in Lilongwe on 29 May, Comesa Hall in Blantyre and Robins Park in Zomba.

“People have seen me performing in different platforms but this is a different place all together. They will see what they have never seen and hear what they have never heard,” she said in an interview.

Hannah will be supported by Joyful Souls plus dinner will be served at the corporate album launch at Golden Peacock Hotel.

Commenting on the album, she said, “The album depicts my life story. I have gone through a lot and I see God at the centre of everything. My battles are being won hence the album title “Anandimenyera nkhondo”.

“Anandimenyera nkhondo” album contains 10 songs namely Analinane, Sanandisiye, Chimwemwe, Mikwingwirima, Mundikhululukile, My Desire, Have Mercy On Me, Anandimenyela Nkhondo, How Great Thou Art and Titemwanenge.

The album was produced at Melodix Studios by AB Malinga in Manyowe.

Early bird promo tickets are selling at K35,000 single and K60,000 double runs until 17 May.

Normal tickets are at K50,000 single, K75,000 double and K100,000 VIP.

Tickets are being sold at Kips, Shoprite, Steers, Nyambadwe Puma and Poly Total Filling Station in Blantyre.

Hannah is currently a choir mistress and vocal trainer at Michiru CCAP Church Youth Choir.

In 2010, Hannah won Daughters of Africa music competition and represented Malawi in Europe.

