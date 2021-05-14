Alumni donate desks to Chaminade Secondary School

Former Chaminade Secondary School students from the Central Region Chapter have, as one way of easing problems the school is facing, donated 50 desks to the school.

Chaminade Secondary School is one of the oldest Catholic national secondary schools in Malawi, opened in 1962 by Marianists Brothers and has since groomed many personalities some currently working in the public and private sector and some retired.

After presenting the desks worth K3.7 million during the week, Chairperson of the chapter, Major General Chikunkha Soko from the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), said the alumni agreed to make the donation in order to replace some desks which had outlived their life span.

“Our colleagues came here last year and observed that a lot of facilities needed maintenance and, in some cases, some need replacement; which is why we thought of coming up with this donation.

“I wish to call upon those that went through the corridors of Chaminade Secondary School to join hands in assisting and solving some of the problems the school is currently facing,” remarked Major General Soko.

Taking his turn, Headteacher for the school, Island Mtambo, hailed the alumni for the donation.

“This donation will help in easing some of the challenges this school is facing especially in classrooms. As a school, we are trying on our own to renovate and refurbish some of the structures using school fund but it is not enough.

“We are therefore appealing to more well-wishers to assist us in renovating some of the structures,” Mtambo said.

