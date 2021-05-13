Former Civonets netball star Vitumbiko Gubuduza eyes NAM Vice GS position

As the count down to the much awaited Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) continues one of the former Civonets Goal Shooter (GS) Vitumbiko Mwandemange Gubuduza has become the first new candidate to announce her interest to contest on the position of Vice General Secretary.

NAM is expected to hold an elective meeting on May 29 2021 where one of the main agenda which the association is expected to tackle is the electing of new office bearers.

Gubuduza who is a Lawyer by professional confirmed the development to Nyasa Times on Thursday saying as a former and passionate netball follower she has decided to join the race in order to help in bringing new ideas that will assist to improve the sport which she said it is slowly going down in the country.

She further highlighted that netball in the country is facing a number of challenges that needs to be addressed as quick as possible and that she is geared to utilize her legal and corporate experience once voted to make sure there is positive impact as well as to deliberations of NAM and it’s action plans.

She among other things promised to ensure that there is transparency and effectiveness of operations of NAM Secretariat, support improvement of grassroots netball for continuity of the sport, proper support for players on income and general welfare as well as committed to ensuring compliance with NAM constitution just to mention a few.

“I am determined and have a deep desire to see netball succeeding. Before I came up with this decision I spent my time making some consultations and I have also managed to meet all eligible voters starting from districts up to national level. People have made an assurance that they will support me because they are impressed with my manifesto whose main target is to bring a great change in as far as netball development is concerned,” said Gubuduza.

