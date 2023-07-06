Harawa tops Zili MwaIfe Campaign with K12m prize

A Biomedical engineer, Malumbo Harawa has emerged a winner and was awarded K12 million by Airtel Malawi in the Airtel Zili MwaIfe campaign.

Harawa has been awarded for his work in fixing oxygen concentrators free of charge to improve health care delivery service in his community.

Speaking during a Grand Finale of Top-Five winners of Zili MwaIfe Campaign held in Lilongwe on Tuesday, Airtel Managing Director, Charles Kamoto said his company is celebrating individuals who have done exceptionally well to benefit the society.

“We want to showcase them to the nation and the world so that others can see what they are doing,” he said.

He however challenged Malawians to come forward and showcase their works to the world.

Harawa commended Airtel for coming up with the initiative which has a great impact to him as well as the community.

“The money received will boost his project thereby reaching out to more health centres in the country,” he said.

Other winners in the top five are Stanslaus Sakwiya awarded K10 million, Chimwemwe Mwenefumbo with K7.5 million, Elias Matope with K5 million and Juma Ali, K3 million totalling K37.5 million.

Airtel Malawi has spent K100 million awarding16 heroes for making a difference in their communities.

Zili MwaIfe campaign was an initiative by Airtel Malawi aimed at celebrating individuals who have done extraordinary things to benefit the society.

