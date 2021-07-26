Harry Hammers into FDH Cup quarter-finals

Former Wanderers sweeper, Harry Nyirenda, on Saturday guided Ekwendeni Hammers into the quarter-finals of the FDH Bank Cup.

The Hammers were hosting Wanderers Reserve at Mzuzu Stadium and wearing jersey number 7 and the captain’s arm band, Nyirenda scored the only goal of the match with his head with only five minutes before the end of the match to send the young nomads out of the prestigious cup.

The game started with both sides not shy of visiting each other’s goal but poor finishing was common to both as well.

Clever Kaira could put Hammers in front after 15 minutes but his shot from long range rattled along the cross bar and eventually went out.

Hammers had yet another chance after 24 minutes when Wanderers Reserve goalkeeper made a school boy mistake as he attempted to stop a ball that was already going out and set it for an attacker, in process, who was also wasteful.

Hammers kept missing a number of scoring opportunities in both halves until Harry Nyirenda’s goal came after 85 minutes. It was a decent cross from the right and overlapping defender, Harry Nyirenda, arrived in the 6-metre box in time to nod the ball into Wanderers’ net, beating goalkeeper Kennedy Nakhaima.

Nyirenda’s goal eliminated Wanderers Reserve from the FDH Bank Cup and allowed Ekwendeni Hammers a place in the quarter-finals.

Speaking after the match, Wanderers Reserve coach, Thom Milanzi, congratulated Hammers for the win.

“The game was very tough. We are a reserve side and we were playing a super league side. We lost concentration in the last 15 minutes and conceded a goal. As a reserve side, we have learnt a number of things from this cup,” explained Milanzi.

The winning coach, Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa, said his charges squandered a lot of chances.

“We squandered a lot of chances. I am glad that when Harry overlapped, he scored an important goal for us. We all want money and we will work hard to do well in the quarter-finals,” remarked Mwafulirwa.

Other teams that have reached the quarter-finals include Mighty Wanderers Football Club who beat Chitipa United 4-0, Rumphi United, Silver Strikers, Ntopwa FC and Mafco FC.

