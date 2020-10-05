Harry Mkandawire touts MCP supremacy in Tonse Alliance, slurs at ‘tiny parties with less than 10 MPs’
Malawi Congress Party (MCP) second deputy president Harry Mlekanjala Mkandawire, on Sunday heightened his touting of President Lazarus Chakwera administration saying “it is the government that people looked forward to” and that Malawians should not be misled by “some noisemakers.”
Mkandawire, who not long ago raised controversy as regards the disbursement of government loans when he said the first beneficiaries would be members of MCP, said by the fact that MCP has a majority in parliament the others “really do not matter.”
He made the sentiments at Chisalankhanga Primary School as he drummed up support for the party’s candidate, Leonard Mwalwanda, in the November 10 Karonga Central Constituency by-election.
“When we say we are in government people should understand. Currently, MCP has more than 60 MPs in parliament. What can a party with 3 or four MPs do?” asked a rhetoric Mkandawire in his address to a sizeable audience.
According to Mkandawire, MCP was geared to bail-out the people of Karonga Central if only they voted for Mwalwanda.
“Why should you make a mistake of voting for someone who has duped you for years and years when he was MP when [Leonard] Mwalwanda has offered himself to help you here?
“Make no mistake. Vote for this young man with a passion to develop this constituency. Leonard is a young man with a proper education, a humble and mature politician who has the full support of the Tonse Alliance under the leadership of President Chakwera. No one should cheat you that Tonse Alliance has endorsed another. Vote MCP through Mwalwanda and get immediate solutions to your problems,” said Mkandawire.
He assured constituents and Chisalankhanga School Committee, on the spot, that a directive would be made to the Northern Region Water Board (NRWB) to reconnect water to the school after the Board had disconnected it for a K120 000 bill.
For a poorly built school block, which was used as a podium for the rally, Mkandawire advised the Committee to liaise with Mwalwanda so that construction of a new classroom block begins immediately.
For one Yohane Mkandawire, a young man who has 14 points on MSCE but has not been selected to college, Mkandawire assured of recruitment into the Malawi Police Service (MPS) for the next intake.
“I have not done this because he is also a Mkandawire. Even if it were a Kishombe, I would have done the same. MCP believes in youth empowerment, and this is what I have just done. Please if you know of any of your friends with good points like you have, please let me know, through Mwalwanda, so that they too be assisted,” he said.
On his part, Mwalwanda, seemingly cool and very at ease assured the constituents that he will bring the government closer to them.
“Actually, this should have been happening from long time ago. But those that have been there before me have cheated you. Their time is gone. The vice president’s [Harry Mkandawire] frequent visits to this constituency should show how intimate I am to government and this will trickle down to you enormously after you elect me as your representative to the national assembly on November 10,” said Mwalwanda.
Mwalwanda, nephew to late Dr Cornelius Mwalwanda is battling it out with independent candidate Florence Nthakomwa, Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Ernest Mwalughali and UTM Party’s Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo.
A snaphost opinion poll Nyasa Times has conducted as of Sunday shows the battle is between Mwalwanda and Mwenifumbo–former parliamentarian for the constituency.
Yes utm ikukula mtima kwambiri yet ali pa msana pa njovu. Utm think that with the demise of dpp they can take over the south. Mlomwe ndi munthu wa makani and will do wahtever is possible to frustrate you. This is an MCP led alliance but utm with Frank Mwenifumbo ikuchita mwano kwambiri. Do not blame Harry Mkandawire for being straight forward like Donald Trump.
Both Harry Mkandawire and Mwalwanda are useless campaigners. Harry, a boy with 14 points instead of encouraging him to up his education you want to enlist him in the police service, sure? Would you have done the same if he was your son? That’s being very cruel. MCP shall be destroyed in the North because of Harry. He is the master architect of imposing candidates on constituents. Now to Mwalwanda. He says all those MPs before him have failed the people of Karonga Central. Does he realise that his uncle late Cornelius is part of the MPs that failed Karonga… Read more »
Hon Mkandawire
Said he will pay the K120,000.00
Water bill
What is your problem big mouthed utm fool?
This Mkabdawire what he is forgetting is that people did not vote for the Party. Its not about having the most MPs, DPP had more MPs than any other Party BUT where is it? If you talk of MCP how many times has it gone to the Polls from 1994 but didn’t make it? Don’t start being big-headed cos this will result in Chakwera becoming another one term President. Remember there is 50%+1 which MCP can get 50%+1 vote. That arrogance is the same that made DPP an opposition Party as we speak. Dont think that you can just dump… Read more »
Is Harry Mkandawire this stupid????
So he can;
Direct waterboards to reconnect water to institutions that are failing to pay water Bill’s
He can employ police officers
He can instruct relevant ministries to cinstruct school where he wants
Same useless politicking
Mkandawire must know that there is a way through which Malawi Police Services recruit their officers and not this way. He needs to be smarter than this. Please MCP call Mkandawire to order and let his stop all these useless slurs.He is heaping shame to the MCP, he needed to know better that, that he support MCP does not mean he is government and he should strta respecting the separation of government and party issues.