Have your say on Quota Sytem of selecting students into public universities

Quota system of selecting students in which learners who have passed exams are selected based on their districts of origin and this has created a hot debate. What is your opinion? Should the government continue with the quota system or not .

The proponents of the system argue that there are few places in public schools and, as such, they have to be equally shared among students from all 28 districts of the country whereas the opponents of the system contend that students should be selected on merit.

But education activist argue that the quota system does not respond to deep-seated inequalities in the education system as it is more addressing symptoms.

Have your say if quota system should continue or be reviewed.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :