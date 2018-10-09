Have your say on Quota Sytem of selecting students into public universities

Quota system of selecting students in which learners who have passed exams are selected based on their districts of origin and this has created a hot debate. What is your opinion? Should the government continue with the quota system or not .
The proponents of the system argue that there are few places in public schools and, as such, they have to be equally shared among students from all 28 districts of the country whereas the opponents of the system contend that students should be selected on merit.
But education activist argue that the quota system does not respond to deep-seated inequalities in the education system as it is more addressing symptoms.
Have your say if quota system should continue or be reviewed.
Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
The system is wrong but underlying disparities must be worked on before a wholesale withdrawal of the system. Based on the recently published standard eight results and national secondary school selection for 2018 marginalization of both the center and the south is very clear. The south produced the best result in the standard eight examinations followed by the center. However; 40% of the national secondary school places went to the north while the south and the center got 30% each. These are the secondary schools which produce best results at MSCE. Until this marginalization of the south and the center… Read more »
Why is this even a debatable issue. This is discrimination of the highest order. All Malawians have equal rights to education and all other facilities provided by the state. We are all Malawians for heavens sake. At this rate Peter Mutharika may as well announce that University of Malawi is only for Lhomwes. Quota system is that stupid. Its for people who lack problem solving skills. They are incapable of defining what the problem is and how to generate possible solutions. Just build more schools, universities, colleges (either brcks & mortal or virtual online institutions).
The system that has enabled some of my village men to attain higher education. at least now we have seen a few home boys attaining higher education. great system to cherish. it has outsmarted the so called merit system that had lots of loopholes in selecting students. lectures were even given opportunity to bring their relatives to join the university corridor in the so called merit system, what a flop it was. will always be in support to the incredible quota system. BRAVO THE LATE BINGU FOR BRINGING THIS. In 2019 my family and i, will not vote for those… Read more »
YES quota system is the only answer for our limited resources in Malawi but I encourage government to increase number of universities
quota has to die and be buried completely. its a bad criteria for malawi
i do support the quota system its 100% perfect . i second the system.
Stupid and barbaric system to discredit Northerners.
Excellent system to level the playing field after all we are only talking of 10 places per district the rest is on merit. So what’s the problem?