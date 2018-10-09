Bullets name Heston Munthali caretaker ‘until a permanent coach is appointed’

Heston Munthali has been named as caretaker coach at Nyasa Big Bullets following the saching of head coach Rodgers Yasin and his assistant Elias Kananji.

An announcement of Kananji appointmnent came after the club announced Yasin’s departure and that Munthalu will handle the team technical responsibilities until the club are in a position to appoint a permanent replacement.

Bullets chief executive office Fleetwood Haiya said at a news conference at Nyasa Manufacturing Company Offices in the Commercial City of Blantyre that Munthali a former Bullets forward himself and was reaponsible in drilling strikers will be deputised by defender Sankhani Mkandawire.

The two will also be working with support from veteran winger Fischer Kondowe alongside former midfielder James Chilapondwa who was holding the position of Team Manager.

Bullets is expected to press an advert in the media for the position of full time head coach in the newspaper soon.

Haiya told the media at the briefing that the reshuffle is as a result of poor performance particularly in the past three games against Red Lions, Mafco and Masters Security.

The ‘Peoples Team’ dream of reaching the Carlsberg Cup final was shuttered last weekend after going down to masters 4-3 through penalties this wasvl after a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time.

The sacked Bullets coaches had a huge task of sweeping all the trophies this season.

Bullets are currently the summit of the league log table and are yet to loseoa league match.

