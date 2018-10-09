Radio personality ‘Ada Manda’ eyes parliamentary seat

Radio 2 FM Radio personality, Chris ‘Ada Manda’ has expressed interest to contest parliamentary post contest in Blantyre City East constituency during the forthcoming 2019 Tripartite Elections on Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ticket.

He faces Alex Chimwala in the party’s primary elections slated on 15 October in Machinjri-Township at Nkolokoti Primary School Ground.

The 48 year old, who is also the General Secretary of Southern Region Masters of Ceremonies Association (SOMACA), said chiefs and people in the constituency approached him to represent them as their legislator.

He said: I had to listen to them to their wish as God’s time is the best. God uses people to talk to someone. I have overwhelming support from the grass roots, I am capable to serve.”

The incument member of parliament in the constituency is Noel Masangwi the acting national chairperson pf United Transformation Party (UTM).

‘Ada Manda’ is also a musician famed by his song, Ilala and Director of Overseas Adverting Agency.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :