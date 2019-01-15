Hazel Mak named Trade Kings brand ambassador

Malawian afro-house artist Hazel Mak has been named the brand ambassador for one of the major manufacturing companies in the Southern Africa Region, Trade Kings Group.

The Kumutu hitmaker who draws inspiration from Senegalese born American superstar Akon, brand ambassador for Romeo Hygienix Soap by Trade Kings.

Hazel says the deal is about advertising the brand in Malawi and fulfilling her obligations as an ambassador.

The Zambian company confirmed it has signed a one year deal with the Malawian artist as result of her achievements in the industry plus the companies “aim of enabling female entrepreneurs, professionals and investors to share experiences and interact under a single roof.”

Trade Kings Group media manager James Songwe said:“As you know, Hazel Mak is a multi-award-winning artist from Malawi, ‘The Warm Heart Of Africa’. Trade Kings in Malawi have identified brand alignment with the star as brand ambassador on the basis of her ability to lead and influence through music and her voice.”

Hazel Mak, who recently performed at the Victoria Falls Festival in Zimbabwe, said she so excited with the deal.

The musician mainly partners with DJ Nathan Tunes in her projects who is also her producer and husband.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :