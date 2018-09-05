Hazel Mak releases single inspired by a night out: Launches ‘Kumutu’ competition

Malawian afro-house artist Hazel Mak has dropped a music video titled Kumutu and had launched a competition competition for her fans who get K50 000 as one way of promoting the single.

The artist, who is currently based in United Kingdom, told Nyasa Times that that Kumutu will be in her yet-to-be released album and is a typical party song.

Accoridng to the artist, the song was produced by South Africa-based Zimbabwean producer Mr Kamera, real name Tatenda Kamera,

Hazel said the song was inspired by a night out with friends.

“I wanted to make a song that everyone can relate to and the beat just made it so easy to write the moment I heard it,” said the Liyaya hitmaker .

On Kumutu competition, Hazel who did Jaiva which she collaborated with hip hop artist Tay Grin, said she want to encourage the youth to realise that “there is money in the show business and that they can use their talents in various ways using different strategies to boost their art and have it enjoyed by the masses.”

According to Hazel, fans can enter the competition by posting a clip of themselves dancing to the new single.

“The clip with the most views and likes will be the winning clip. Fans can also get Hazel Mak’s new single Kumutu from Malawi-music-com for only K200,” she says.

Hazel began singing at the age of 11 and has performed at various events and boasts of a catalogue of projects she collaborated with both local and international artists.

