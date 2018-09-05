UTM invades Lhomwe belt: Chilima’s next stop Zomba and Mulanje

Vice President Saulos Chilima and his United Transformational Movement (UTM) will invade Zomba and Mulanje districts this weekend for political rallies.

The two districts are perceived the strongholds of ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) but the euphoria that UTM has created is slowly changing this narrative.

Chilima will launch UTM at the Gymkhana Club in Zomba on Saturday following pleas by supporters to have the movement launch in the eastern city of Zomba following a successful launches in Lilongwe, Blantyre, Mzuzu and Mangochi.

“A lot of people are asking why we have left out Zomba on the launch programme but I am assuring them we have added Zomba on the list and we will have a UTM launch in Zomba soon,” Chilima told thousands of his supporters that gathered at St Augustine 3 Primary School Ground in Mangochi on August 19, 2018 when he was launching UTM in the Eastern Region.

On Sunday, Chilima and UTM will start invading ‘DPP bedroom’ with a rally at Namphungo Primary School Ground at Mkando in Mulanje District.

Chilima, who last Sunday, was at his home turf in Ntcheu told the rally there that he will ‘tour every corner of this country’ to give the message of hope to Malawians for meaningful change in May 2019 elections.

In Mulanje, the UTM will address the rally in the constituency of its marverick secretary general Patricia Kaliati.

Chilima has been drawing huge crowds during his rallies and his announcement that he will contest for the presidency next year has changed the political landscape in the country

