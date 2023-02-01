HD Plus Creations awards best employees

One of the country’s fastest growing multimedia companies, HD Plus Creations has awarded some of its employees for showing commitment to their work from January 2022 to January 2023.

The employees have been awarded in various categories such as; most innovative employee of the year, multi-talented employee of the year and most punctual employee of the year just to mention some.

Speaking on the sidelines of best employees awards gala dinner which was organized by HD Plus Creations on Tuesday in Lilongwe, HD Plus Creations Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Gift Sukez Sukali said that as a company they decided to do the awards as one way of appreciating the contributions which their employees make to the company.

“We thought it wise to do the awards ceremony just to show that we appreciate the efforts which our employees give to the company and also to encourage them to do more,” Sukali said.

He added that, as a company they intend to be doing the awards every year in order to encourage more employees to work hard.

Also commenting on the same, HD Plus Creations Board Chairperson, Stevie Sukali encouraged all HD Plus Creations employees to embrace hardworking spirit if they are to be recognized by their company.

In his remarks, Sam Kabambe who scooped two awards namely; ‘overall best employee of the year award’ and ‘most punctual employee of the year award’ said that he is obliged to be awarded.

“I am grateful for the awards and I am surprised 100 percent, it is also satisfying to me knowing that hardworking pays off,” he said.

Kabambe also said that he is encouraged and he will put an extra gear in his execution of duties at work.

The HD Plus Creations awards gala dinner was patronized by one the country’s renowned gospel hip-hop musicians, Gwamba among other notable faces.

