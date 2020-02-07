HD Plus Creations Fatsani movie trailer receives applauses from cerebrated movie makers

After breaking the social media, the movie trailer of Fatsani which was released on Friday 31 January. local cerebrated movie makers have hailed HD Plus Creations for the direction they have taken.

A celebrated local Hollywood star who starred in the film called district 9 and death race 3 Eugene Nkhumbanyiwa took it to his twitter and applauded the movie trailer further requested Netflix and show max to consider the movie.

“I love this trailer of a Malawi film Fatsani from HD Plus Creations. big up we know Netflix is busy looking for quality original African content, Malawian filmmakers shouldn’t be left behind. this is great,” reads the tweet.

Another movie maker Charles Shemu Joya the director of the famous last fishing boat has also expressed satisfaction with the production of the movie trailer “this film has great potential. It’s got all the necessary ingredients, a good story, good directing, great production design and costume, outstanding cinematography and powerful performance” reads Joya’s comment on the movie trailer.

In a separate interview with Nyasa Times producer of the trailer, Hastings Golosi revealed that the movie is still being shot and they are open for any form of collaborative partnerships and sponsors.

“We know it will not be easy to fully execute and release the movie by ourselves alone, we need other people to come in with the support they can. We will appreciate,” said Golosi .

The movie was 60 percent shot and may be released before mid-year. It is worked on by HD Plus Creations, Animal Lab, Zozizwa, Kwacha Creations and National Screen Guild.

