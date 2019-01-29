HD Plus Creations on drive to venture movie industry

The Lilongwe based visual outfit, HD Plus Creations says is on drive to venture into movie industry, in a bid to create job opportunities among the youth in the country.

HD Plus Creations Director, Sukez real name Gift Sukali said in an interview that, his firm is set to venture movie industry soon and support the youth.

“As HD Plus Creations we are geared to venture movies industry, through the new initiative we are hoping to unveil job opportunities to Malawians especially youth,” said Sukez.

He added that, his company targets to become largest employer in the country; saying that their vision is to employ 1500 youth reaching the year 2030.

HD Plus Creations was established in the year 2014 by Sukez and his friend Hastings Golosi, the visual firm has played a big role in uplifting youth in the country through providing jobs and video production trainings.

In 2018, the company was nominated as the startup of the year in the South Africa Startup Awards, a recognized business awards in Africa.

According to Sukez, HD Plus Creations is looking forward to advance the visual art in the country.

“Our goal is to change the local video production scene in Malawi by giving people high quality and creative visual content,” he explained.

Film Association of Malawi (FAM) President, Azaius Mkandawire commended HD Plus Creations for their new drive saying that would bring positive development towards the social economic situation of the country.

He also said that, the venture of HD Plus Creations into movie industry is step ahead initiative in promoting country’s film business.

HD Plus Creations provides services ranging from; advertising, media consultancy, graphic designing, video production and photography.

