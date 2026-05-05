Health Authorities, CSOs in Ntchisi Rally for More Partners to Expand Mother Care Groups

Health authorities and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Ntchisi district have intensified calls for more partners to support the training and expansion of Mother Care Groups (MCGs), describing the initiative as critical to sustaining gains under the Strengthening Immunization Project being implemented by the Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN).

Since its inception, the project has brought a noticeable shift in attitudes and knowledge among women in the district, with many now well-informed about the importance and processes of immunising children under the age of five.

Ntchisi District Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) Coordinator, Emmanuel Minjale, commended the initiative for improving outreach, especially in hard-to-reach areas, and easing the workload for Health Surveillance Assistants (HSAs).

“We are now focusing on identifying additional communities where Mother Care Groups can be introduced. While we have the human resources to support the trainings, there is a clear need to lobby for more financial backing from partners to scale up the initiative,” said Minjale.

Executive Director for Good Results for All (GORA), Mathias Chindungwe, said the organisation is already engaging health authorities to attract more partners who can help strengthen and expand the existing Mother Care Group structures.

“Immunisation coverage is encouraging in areas where Mother Care Groups are active. This gives us confidence that expanding the programme to all communities will further improve results. We are currently in discussions with the Ministry of Health to bring in more partners and close existing gaps,” he said.

At community level, the impact of the groups is already being felt beyond healthcare. Chairperson of Tiyanjane Mother Care Group under Group Village Head Mkweche, Olive Kanyani, said the groups have evolved into drivers of broader community development.

“We are at the forefront of various development activities such as farming and small-scale businesses. This is helping other community members learn and improve their livelihoods. We are seeing real transformation in families,” she said.

Health Surveillance Assistant for Mkweche catchment area at Malomo Health Centre, Yohane Solomoni Phiri, highlighted the practical contributions of the groups to immunisation services.

“The Mother Care Groups mobilised resources to acquire a refrigerator for storing vaccines locally. This has eliminated the need to travel long distances to Malomo Clinic. They also helped construct a modern facility used for under-five immunisation services,” he explained.

Community member Hopeson Pelekani from Group Village Head Kambwazi said the initiative has significantly reduced child mortality in the area.

“In the past, cases of child deaths were common, but now it is rare to hear such reports. These groups have truly transformed healthcare in our communities,” he said.

The initiative is part of a five-year Health Strengthening Immunisation Project implemented by MHEN with financial support from the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI).

The programme is currently being implemented in several districts, including Mchinji, Ntchisi, Dowa, Blantyre, Chitipa and Kasungu, and is widely credited with strengthening community-driven health systems and improving child survival rates.

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