FDH Bank dominates Bankers’ Sports Day

FDH Bank plc has expressed pride over its overall victory at this year’s Bankers Sports Day, held at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe, following a strong all-round performance across both team and individual disciplines.

The Bank dominated in several categories, securing first place in both the women’s and men’s tug of war.

FDH Bank plc also recorded second-place finishes in men’s football, women’s football and netball, while claiming third place in basketball.

In individual performances, FDH Bank plc continued its impressive run, collecting top honours in Bawo, the 10-kilometre race, Squash, Genda Ball, Weightlifting (including the heavy category), Sack-race, Chess and Cycling.

The Bank also celebrated individual recognition in Basketball, with Kondwani Phiri being named Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Speaking after receiving the overall winners’ trophy, FDH Bank plc Public Relations Manager Lorraine Chikhula expressed pride in the Bank’s performance, describing the victory as a testament to the institution’s commitment to employee wellness and engagement.

“This achievement reflects our strong team spirit and dedication beyond the workplace. We are proud of our staff for their outstanding performance and enthusiasm, which continues to set us apart,” said Chikhula.

She added that participation in such events plays a critical role in fostering teamwork, promoting wellness and strengthening relationships among employees.

“Our involvement in the Bankers’ Sports Day underscores our commitment to creating a supportive and engaging work environment. Encouraging staff to take part in activities like these is part of our broader focus on employee well-being, as we recognise that a motivated and healthy workforce is essential to long-term success,” she said.

Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi George Partridge, who graced the event as a guest of honour, highlighted the importance of the initiative in strengthening unity within the banking sector.

“Beyond promoting physical fitness, this event provides an important platform for interaction, knowledge-sharing and building lasting relationships among staff from different banking institutions,” he said.

The Bankers’ Sports Day is an annual event that brings together financial institutions from across the country to promote wellness, teamwork and collaboration.

This year’s edition was held under the theme ‘Stronger Together: Building Health and Wealth as One.’

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