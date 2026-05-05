Excitement as FDH Bank Resumes Sports Sponsorships After Breakthrough Talks

There is a wave of excitement across Malawi’s sporting community following the decision by FDH Bank plc to resume its sports sponsorships after weeks of uncertainty.

The Bank announced on Monday that it has lifted the temporary suspension of its sponsorship deals after engaging the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) and other key stakeholders, a move widely welcomed by clubs, players, and fans.

FDH Bank had suspended all sports sponsorships in April 2026 after a dispute between SULOM and the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), which led to the failed launch of the 2026 football season at Kamuzu Stadium.

The abrupt halt in funding had cast a shadow over the domestic football calendar, raising fears about the future of the league. But the latest development has sparked renewed hope and optimism.

In a statement, FDH Bank said the decision to resume sponsorships reflects its renewed commitment to the growth and stability of sports in Malawi. The Bank said the engagements with stakeholders created space to reflect, realign, and agree on principles that will guide future partnerships.

“As a home-grown and proudly Malawian bank, we believe that sport is a powerful tool for national development, economic empowerment, social cohesion, and talent development,” reads part of the statement.

The Bank emphasized that sport offers a vital platform for athletes to compete, grow, and excel, adding that its return is aimed at strengthening that ecosystem.

FDH Bank further said the resumption reinforces its long-standing commitment to supporting Malawians through sport and helping shape a more inclusive future for young athletes.

“We are committed not only to sustaining the current impact of sports, but also to helping build a stronger and more inclusive future for the next generation of athletes,” the statement added.

Across the football fraternity, the announcement has been met with relief and enthusiasm, with many seeing it as a turning point after weeks of tension and uncertainty.

The sponsorship freeze had followed a chaotic season opener that was called off due to concerns over the readiness of Kamuzu Stadium, poor coordination, and the absence of match officials—an incident that later sparked unrest among supporters.

FDH Bank had cited governance concerns and the damage to its brand and commercial interests as reasons for the suspension pending a review.

Now, with dialogue taking place and sponsorship restored, stakeholders are hopeful that the game can move forward with better coordination, stronger governance, and renewed energy.

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