Minister Chipungu Commissions K1 Billion Ntchisi Land Registry Project

Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Chimwemwe Chipungu, on Tuesday commissioned the construction of the Ntchisi Land Registry offices at a function held at the District Headquarters, with support from the World Bank.

The project, valued at approximately K965 million—nearly K1 billion—is expected to be completed by 2027.

Speaking during the ceremony, Chipungu stressed the need for quality work, urging the contractor to construct a durable structure capable of withstanding harsh weather conditions. He expressed concern over past projects where buildings developed cracks shortly after completion.

“This will not be tolerated. As government, we need a strong structure that will serve us for a long time,” he said.

The Minister also directed the contractor to prioritise employing local labour, warning against the practice of bringing in workers from other districts.

“We have seen cases where contractors employ workers from outside while local people are left out. This will not be accepted. This is an opportunity for young people in this district to benefit from the project,” he said.

Chipungu highlighted the importance of land registry offices, describing them as critical institutions for managing land and property records. He explained that the facility will serve as the official record keeper for land transactions, including ownership, sales, and inheritance.

“This is where proof of ownership is formalised. The registry issues legal documents such as title deeds and land certificates. Without these, one cannot prove ownership,” he said.

He added that the registry will play a key role in preventing land disputes and fraud by ensuring that all transactions are properly recorded.

“Cases where one piece of land is sold to multiple buyers will be reduced, as the system will only allow one legitimate transaction to be registered,” he explained.

In his remarks, Senior Chief Malenga commended the government for the development, saying the modern facility will ease access to services for people in Ntchisi.

He noted that residents have been travelling long distances to access land services, but the new office will bring these services closer.

“All services will now be available under one roof and accessed more efficiently,” said Malenga.

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