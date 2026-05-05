MRA blasts traders over shop closures, says EIS is not negotiable

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has strongly criticised traders who have closed their shops in protest against the Electronic Invoicing System (EIS), a new tax collection system that has replaced the Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFD).

Speaking during a press briefing in Blantyre, MRA Commissioner General Felix Tambulasi said it is surprising that traders are resisting the system, stressing that it is ordinary Malawians—not traders—who ultimately pay taxes.

“Traders are not the ones paying tax. It is Malawians who pay tax. Traders are only a channel through which government collects that tax,” Tambulasi said. “So one would even ask: when they close their shops, does that mean they are no longer collecting tax?”

Tambulasi further revealed that out of 9,000 businesses registered for Value Added Tax (VAT), about 7,500 have already registered under the EIS platform. He questioned why MRA should give in to a smaller group that is resisting the system.

“Should we listen to the few who are refusing, when 7,500 have already complied?” he asked.

MRA has maintained that it will not reverse its decision to implement EIS, arguing that there was enough consultation on the matter since August last year when the system was first introduced.

The authority insists that the new system is key to improving tax compliance and transparency, despite growing resistance from some sections of the business community.

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