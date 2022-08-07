Health authorities struggle to contain cholera outbreak in Nsanje

August 8, 2022
Health authorities in Nsanje say they are struggling to contain cholera outbreak in the district.
The latest outbreak there emerged in March and is said to have originated from neighbouring Mozambique.

Dr Neema Kimambo
Spokesperson for the district’s Directorate of Health Services, George Mbotwa says they are struggling to contain the disease, despite various interventions that are in place.
He  said normally such outbreaks are dealt with within the first two weeks of emergence.
World Health Organisation’s Country representative Neema Kimambo has expressed concern over the high levels of cholera fatalities which she said  have exceeded the recommended WHO’s 1 %.

