Airtel slashes Panet Mofaya volume bundles

Malawians are reacting angrily to the decision by mobile internet service provider, Airtel Malawi, which has slashed its Panet Mofaya volume bundles by 45 percent.

The company says this is effective midnight of Tuesday, August 9, 2022, following the end of trial period.

The company has issued a statement on Sunday saying, “the final portfolio for PaNet Mofaya bundles has been set, with a consequential volume reduction of 45 percent on the current Mofaya bundles. The prices will remain unchanged.”

The promotion was launched on 2nd March, for a trial period of 90 days until 31st May 22 but it was extended to further monitor the developing usage trends according to the statement.

However, the notice posted on the company’s Facebook page, has irked many, with Mpha Nyati describing the development as unfair saying, “The reduction is too much, you should have reduced with a quarter for the whole volume. 4GB should have been 3GB.”

