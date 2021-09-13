Health Minister decries low uptake of COVID-19 vaccine

Ministry of Health has bemoaned the current low uptake of COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, disclosed this on Saturday in Blantyre during a press briefing where COVID-19 taskforce was announcing some new measures.

“Both AstraZeneca and J & J vaccines are available in all government and CHAM health facilities.

“However, lately, the uptake of the vaccines has not been high enough to reach our goal of vaccinating at least 60 per cent of eligible Malawians by the end of next year.

“We are moving slowly in terms of vaccination, which is a worrying situation,” said Chiponda.

The minister further disclosed that Southern Region is on top of list with the lowest uptake of vaccines, meaning that only few people are going for the vaccines.

“This is a worrying factor to us, as such; we have already started engaging traditional and political leaders so that we work together.

“We are also using CSOs and NGOs to assist us because this is not only government’s responsibility but rather everybody’s to take part in public awareness,” said Chiponda.

The minister then urged all Directors of Health and Social Services, all council

managers and traditional and influential opinion leaders to collaborate and implement vaccination drives that take the vaccines to where people live, especially those in far-to-reach areas and to the elderly.

“The vaccine remains our best preventive tool and reaching 60 per cent of Malawians remains our target.

“I count on all Malawians of good will to bring this pandemic under control. No one is safe until all of us are safe,” she added.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, so far, only 448, 000 people in the country are fully vaccinated whilst the total number of deaths since the pandemic started is at 2232.

Currently, Malawi is at level two of the pandemic with progressive downward trend in new cases, deaths as well as increased recoveries.

