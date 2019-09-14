Health minister Jappie talks tough on drug theft

Minister of Health and Population, Jappie Mhango has warned health workers in the country against theft of drugs, saying the malpractice undermines government’s efforts in delivery of quality health services.

Speaking during the national launch of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) at Ngabu in Chikwawa on Thursday, Mhango observed that various efforts by government and its partners have failed to yield results due to theft of medical supplies by a few misguided people.

“It is quite frustrating that while government is doing everything to provide good quality health services to its citizens, a few misguided Malawians are busy undermining such efforts.

“Theft of drugs will not be tolerated,” Mhango warned.

However, the minister said government acknowledges the tremendous work AHF is doing in the country.

“Government really appreciates the good job you are doing. On its own, it cannot cover all the areas, but you are there trying to assist where possible,” he said.

The minister, therefore, asked AHF to extend its services to other areas considering that HIV remains a national issue and cross-cutting.

He, therefore, disclosed that in the 2019/2020 national budget, government has allocated more resources to the health sector with an increase of 19 per cent in a bid to improve on health service delivery.

According to Minister Mhango, government is also purchasing ambulances to be allocated across the country. He appealed to District Health Officers (DHOs) to consider allocating some to rural areas.

“As government, we aim at achieving the universal health coverage by ensuring that both medical supplies and ambulances are provided by 2030.

“But for all this to be achieved, we need concerted efforts. We must have ownership on all the things we have,” said Mhango.

AHF’s Deputy Bureau Chief for Africa, Dr. Wamae Maranga said the organization was working hard to get necessary resources in an attempt to provide quality services to the people.

Maranga added that the organization has about 21, 000 clients under its care in areas where it was implementing activities including Chikwawa, Dedza, Ntcheu and Lilongwe.

“You may appreciate that our clients are living normal life giving hope to their dependants. We appreciate the partnership that exists with the Ministry of Health and government as a whole. We will not relent until HIV is defeated,” Maranga said.

The launch, which was spiced up by various performances, was conducted under the theme: ‘Keep the Promise.’

AHF is an international non-governmental organization that has been working in the country since 2016. Its mandate is to provide quality care to people with HIV and AIDS besides working to eliminate the virus.

