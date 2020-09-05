Health worker dies in Mangochi Lodge from his erection: Found with sexual drugs

September 5, 2020 Tionge Kasolota Chiumia 4 Comments

A Medical Assistant at Makanjira Health Centre in Mangochi has been reportedly  found dead in one of the rooms at Jazaka Lodge  with his penis still erect  and police found  sexdual enhancing drugs Viagra.

Man was discovered in a lodge room

Mangochi police deputy public relations officer Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi confirmed the incident in an interview with Nyasa Times.

Daudi identified the 30 years old medical assistant  as Thomas Kasambwe.

“According to our investigations on the evening of 2nd September this year, Thomas arrived in Mangochi from his home village Thyolo and booked a room at Jazaka Lodge and during the same evening he went to a drink spree where he came back in the wee hours of 3rd September,” said Daudi.

Adding that “Around 11 o’clock in the morning of 3rd September the Lodge’s clearner wanted to clean the room and after knocking repeatedly the room was silent which prompted her to report to the manager and they used a master’s key where they found Thomas dead in a pool of blood oozing from the nose.”

The matter was then  reported to Mangochi Police Station and after the police search they found an intact packed meal, sealed bottles of alcohol and “manpower” drug  Viagra in his pocket.

It is thought  the man had  taken a number of sex  and must have died from the stress of the consistent hardness.

But a postmortem conducted at Mangochi District Hospital revealed that the death was due to intracranial haemorrhage (bleeding in the brain).

Mangochi District Director for Health and Social Services (DHSS), Dr. Henry Chibowa has sincedescribed Kasambwe’s demise as a great loss to the health sector in the district.

“Mangochi District Health Office family is greatly saddened by such an untimely death of our dearbrother,” wrote Chibowa on his notice to the District Executive Committee (DEC) through a social forum.

“Kasambwe was a bright and jovial soul, one of the hardest working medical assistants in the district.Our prayers go out to his family. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he said.

Kasambwe hailed from Jamison village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Khwetchemule in Thyolo district.

