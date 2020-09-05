Be Forward  confirms pulling out sponsorship from Wanderers

Japanese used car dealing company Be Forward Company Limited has confirmed that it will stop bankrolling one of the country’s oldest soccer powerhouses Mighty Be Forward Wanderers at the end of this year.

The communication to the Lali Lubani Road outfit came through an email on 31st August, 2020.

The company has been in sponsorship romance with the club for the past four years.

Wanderers FC general fecretary Victor Maunde said they are not surprised and worried since they saw it coming.

He claimed the sponsors already hinted that they will terminate the contract if the novel Covid-19 pandemic persists.

However, Maunde said he is optimistic that other new sponsors will take over.

As they fetch for new sponsor, Maunde said: “We will look for other avenues of getting money”.

The development comes at a time the team is already trapped in heavy debts that even forced the club to seek assistance from former president Peter Mutharika.

The team has since asked it’s supporters to start contributing money in readiness for the tough times ahead.

