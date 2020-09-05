DPP’s Mpinganjira waters down Sona: ‘President Chakwera is Mr Talk-talk’
The newly-appointed spokesperson for opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Brown Mpinganjira has described the State of the Nation Address (SONA) presented by President Lazarus Chakwera in Parliament on Friday as not a true reflection of what is on the ground.
He has said President Chakwera is “Mr Talk-talk'” who speaks good English full of eloquence but lacks the necessary vision to take the country forward.
In an interview, Mpinganjira said while Malawi is mired in many deep and seemingly intractable problems, the President thought is wise to announce that his government would build official offices for Members of Palriament in all the 193 constituencies.
“If that is not an insult to struggling Malawians, then insult has lost its meaning. MPs have access to parliamentary loans: they receive various allowances; and they receive salaries. What is wise about constructing offices for people who are already managing when teachers, nurses and many public servants are living in mud and grass-thatched houses?
“That was the most horrible part of his speech. The President could have done better,” said Mpinganjira, who is popularly known as ‘BJ’.
BJ said among the problems confronting Malawi today are the weak state of the economy, poor roads infrastructure, housing, lack of essential drugs, inadequate schools and teaching and learning materials and high level of unemployment, hunger and the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, among others.
He said the President never adequately address these issues and articulate realistic approaches to address the same.
BJ said many state-owned companies including ADMARC, Blantyre Water Board, Malawi Posts Corporation, ESCOM and MACOHA are now technically insolvent.
The President should told the nation how his government intends to turn around these loss-making entities instead of exalting court judges for putting him in his seat, he argued.
“These companies and others continue to offer a huge burden on the government’s finances, due to the damage done to them through mismanagement and abuse. What should be the remedy, if I may ask the President. I am not impressed at all,” said BJ.
Veteran journalist turned political commentator Dickson Kashoti has also harshly attacked President Chakwera’s SONA.
Writing on his Facebook page, said the President’s “unnecessaryuse of flowery English language which ended up in verbal diarrhoea”.
“Great and important national issues and facts hidden in the useless show off of mastery of English language.
“President Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s speech writer can do better next time. The whole purpose of SONA is to communicate to Malawians and other interest groups on the state of the nation politically, economically and socially, not a show off that somebody mastered the Queen’s language.
“I think the President is making too many promises which he will not fulfill,” Kashoti argues.
However, Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa said the Democratic Progressive Party will respond to the speech on Monday.
In his one hours and 20 minutes address which was themed “Restoring warmth to the Heart of Africa,”Chakwera—who was elected in a court-sanctioned June 23 presidential election—also repeated the vow to trim the powers of the presidency and answer questions from Members of Parliament—a thing no President has done since independence.
The President, who has already declared his assets, affirmed his desire to roll out the Access to Information (ATI) law, free up state broadcaster Malawi Broadcasting Cooperation (MBC) and Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (Macra) from political abuse and empower the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).
All the problem u are saying Mpinganjira was created by your Party UDF and raised by DPP . U were on forefront eating our money to the extent of donating our Bank the Malawi Saving bank to your brother Thom Mpinganjira. You were so blind with our money not thinking about tomorrow , that’s why u used to say DPP we rule till 2084 , so the problem is, u did not plan of getting out of government as soon as it happened. Keep on crying with your fellow Cadet journalist but remember we are in the first 3months period… Read more »
What else can this spent force in politics say? It’s him who has dismantled DPP big time. All these problems he has said were created by his DPP. It’s laughable that DPP still regards him as still relevant to current Malawi politics
the longer dpp stays out in the cold, the more likely Mpinganjira will jump ship. It is in his character. Umphawi umupeza posachedwapa.
Campaign period is over..honey moon is over..Mr President its time you walk the talk..we need clear strategies to move the country forward. Why building houses for MPs in Constituencies…
our problems as a country needs holistic approach and I believe you can move the country forward if your promises match your actions. DONT BE MR TALK-TALK rather be MR ACTION – ACTION
Dont make the Courts that put you to power look stupid and naive
The SONA lacks proper strategies to propel the intended wishes
Mr Mpinganjira is failed politician who cannot say good things about Chakwera.
BJ has made very interesting points, he has outlined the problems that face Malawi but two months ago when DPP was in power the same anyekhwe said Malawi is better and those that are talking about these challenges are strangers? Now Mr. Mpinganjira has confirmed what many people were saying. DPP was just useless. Now the attack on Chakwela is about his English just because ur Dad wouldn’t speak like that despite being in USA for so long. Jealousy.
Mpinganjira should be the last person to say such stupid things. Since 1994 who was in government? Are you not part of the rubbish that Chakwera wants to send to the disposal site? You were in udf that is the father and founder of corruption. Udf took Malawi back 18th century. Amayi ndi abambo kodi Press Agriculture idatha ndi ndani? Nanga ma potholes adabwera ndi ndani? Ma street lights atha nthawi ya ndani? Kuba ndalama zaboma kudadza ndi ndani? Mankhwala akusowa mu zipatala adayamba liti? Kodi sukulu za boma zidasuluka ndi ndani? Nduna idalanda mkazi wa mwini ndani? Lero Mpinganjira… Read more »
Mr. Talk No action. We tired of flowery speeches. Plz deliver on ur campaign promises.
BJ is absolutely right. Chakwera is simply clueless. His head is full of court appeasement and nothing more. Chakwera knows that he couldn’t win the general election without the twisting of justice by the corrupt judges that’s why he believes he can’t thank them enough. What we have is a parrot leader.
Chakwera is just an eloquent version of apm, this man can’t take us forward. Action man chilima, please seize the moment to outshine this president talk talk.