OPC blocks Chimango Chirwa at Malawi Investment Trade Centre

The Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) has instructed former Malawi ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union, Chimango Chirwa not to report for duties as the new chief executive officer for the Malawi Investment Trade Centre (MITC).

Chirwa arrived back in Malawi on July 1, 2020 to report for duties but he has been blocked by OPC without a plausible explanation.

According to Nyasa Times sources at OPC, Chirwa already had an appointment letter which he had accepted in writing on 16th June, 2020 before the regime change and apparently returned home to take up the new position.

“We were surprised with the decision but there is no explanation we have seen so far. Since the Tonse Alliance took over government after the fresh polls in June this year, their supporters are being rewarded with positions and we suspect that they just want to get rid of Chirwa,” the source said.

The source continued that everyone expected the Tonse Alliance to be different from the past regimes but it is more of the same.

“It is important to recognise that while DPP led government was not liked by the opposition parties at the time, there are a lot of officers who are professional and were appointed on merit. It does not make sense that such officers should suffer just because they were appointed during the previous regime.”

Few days ago, Attorney General Chikosa Silungwe wrote the vice president – who is in-charge of public sector reforms – that regulations and procedures must always be followed.

In the letter, also copied to the Secretary to the President and Cabinet Zangazanga Chikhosi and all heads of public institutions, Silungwe has warned the government that poorly drafted contracts, unlawful dismissals and reckless redeployment will continue draining taxpayers’ money.

Between 2018 and 2020, the government has paid about K29 billion for its recklessness.

Chairperson of National Advocacy Platform Benedicto Kondowe has pointed out that the communication was an indication that the Attorney General had observed worrying trends in the government systems.

But despite the advice by the AG, the Tonse Alliance government continues to disregard such legal advice. Efforts to talk to the OPC proved futile while Chirwa’s mobile phone went unanswered after several attempts.

Chirwa replaced Clement Kumbemba as MITC boss. Before his appointment as ambassador in 2015.

Chimango Chirwa served in senior positions at Standard Bank and Airtel Malawi. He has been Malawi’s ambassador to the AU and Permanent Representative to the AU for 5 and a half years.

According to his LinkedIn account, Chirwa holds an MBA and a Bachelors’ Degree from University of Malawi’s Chancellor College.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares