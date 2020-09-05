LUANAR experts, ministry of agriculture discuss measures on implementation of Affordable Inputs Program

Experts from Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) visited Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security where the two parties discussed measures on implementation of affordable inputs program (AIP).

The experts from LUANAR’s department of agricultural extension and research services (DAES) urged the Ministry to look into other factors that can contribute positively to realise bumper harvest for the 2020/21 growing season.

The team highlighted on the need to build capacity of district agricultural extension services systems (DAESS) structures to support AIP implementation on targerting, distribution, facilitation, input procurement, monitoring access, quality and utilisation of inputs.

Team leader, Associate Professor of extension services, Dr. Daimon Kambewa appraised the Ministry officials on need to enhance use of organic fertilizers which improve soil structure, water holding capacity, and increase macro and micro-organism activity in the soil.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Lobin Lowe said he was humbled with timely visit by the agriculture intellectuals, who articulated much on importance of the need of using both organic and inorganic fertilizers to improve productivity.

Lowe concurred with the academicians that indeed crop yields are better when farmers apply more organic fertilisers to their fields.

The minister said he expects extension workers will equip farmers with appropriate knowledge and skills for agricultural and food diversification and value chain development.

Provision of farmer to farmer extension services for proper use of inputs will also help maximum expected output, the Minister said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares