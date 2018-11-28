‘Heartbreaking’:  Fire guts down Rumphi Secondary school library

November 28, 2018 Carren Mumba- Mana

Fire gutted down Rumphi Secondary School library during the early hours of Sunday destroying books valued at K1.5 million donated by the school’s alumni among other damages, Deputy Head teacher, Edward Luhanga confirmed the development.

The library destroyed by fire

“Around 2 am, we were awakened by our security people and some teachers who came to inform us that fire had gutted our library. Luckily, with the help of our students, we managed to extinguish the fire,” said Luhanga.

Luhanga said most of the books which were burnt to ashes were new for the new curriculum which had just been received from government and the school’s alumni.

“A number of books have been burnt down and we just received a new consignment from government for the new curriculum.

“Books valued at K1. 5 million, which we received from the school alumni, have also been burnt. It was the main area where the fire gutted most,” said Luhanga, disclosing that most of the books which were damaged were related to science subjects.

Meanwhile, authorities are investigating to establish the cause of the fire and assess the value of all the burnt books.

It is not the first time for fire to gut the school library, a similar incident occurred in 2012.

