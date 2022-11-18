Heavy rains damage houses in Lilongwe

November 18, 2022
Authorities in Lilongwe have dispatched a team to assess damages caused by hailstorm in the area of Chief Kabudula in the district.
Eyewitness said the rains, which started around 10 am till the afternoon, have damaged several houses, rendering more than a dozen families homeless.
Some of the areas affected include Nyambo,  Elemerck and  Kamtengo villages including staff houses at a nearby school in Group Village Head Thumba.
Member of Parliament for the affected area,  Monica Chang’anamuno confirmed the reports and said her team is already on the ground to assess the extent of the damage.
These are the first rains in the 2022 rainy season in the area.

