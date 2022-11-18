President Chakwera inaugurates Macoha flag week

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has inaugurated this year’s MACOHA Flag Week.

He has since called on stakeholders to think critically about the skills that persons with disabilities should acquire amidst the changing global economy.

Speaking at Kamuzu Palace on Thursday in Lilongwe, Dr Chakwera said there is a need for the country to have tailor-made activities for people with disabilities for them to meaningfully contribute towards Malawi 2063.

“We cannot afford to be giving Malawians in general and persons with disabilities, in particular, the kind of skills they cannot earn a livelihood from in the economy of tomorrow or that are not supporting the acceleration and sustainability of Malawi’s development,” said President Chakwera.

In his remarks, Chairperson for the Malawi Council for the Handicapped (MACOHA), Professor Chioza Bandawe said the organisation has intensified vocational training and contributions for this year will be used to procure startup tools for 60 people with disabilities.

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has since bought the first flag at K2 million.

Last year, MACOHA raised K6.8 million and this year it intends to raise K60 million for empowering people with disabilities.

Reports indicate that 10.4 percent of the country’s population are people with disabilities.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!