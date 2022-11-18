AG says Germany court to issue repatriation order over K750m AIP money

Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda says the government will soon get back the K750 million which was paid to a dubious UK firm for Affordable Input Program (AIP) after a court in Germany issues a repatriation order.

He said the processes to recover the money is at an advanced stage.

In a statement, Chakaka Nyirenda says the money that was paid to the firm through a bank in Munich, Germany will be repatriated to Malawi once a German court issues a confiscation order.

The Attorney General has, however, not indicated a timeframe with regard to when the processes will be concluded.

The fertiliser purchase scandal was exposed following social media allegations that the government had been swindled of K30 billion.

