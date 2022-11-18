AG says Germany court to issue repatriation order over K750m AIP money

November 18, 2022
Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda says the government will soon get back the K750 million which was paid to a dubious UK firm for Affordable Input Program (AIP) after a court in Germany issues a repatriation order.
He said the processes to recover the money is at an advanced stage.

Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda
In a statement, Chakaka Nyirenda says the money that was paid to the firm through a bank in Munich, Germany will be repatriated to Malawi once a German court issues a confiscation order.
The Attorney General has, however, not indicated a timeframe with regard to when the processes will be concluded.
The fertiliser purchase scandal was exposed following social media allegations that the government had been swindled of K30 billion.

