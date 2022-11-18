Nyasa Big Bullets women’s team sign Dutch player

Nyasa Big Bullets signed Dutch national Anne van Els who has joined the women’s football team ranks.

In an interview on Thursday, Bullets Women’s head coach, Maggie Chombo-Sadik said the signing of Els underlines that women’s football is growing in the country.

“Her arrival shows how much women’s football is developing in the country. We are happy to welcome Anne to the club. It’s an exciting signing and addition to our squad. It’s pleasing to see how happy she is to join Bullets,” said the women’s football legend.

Chombo-Sadik said Els has joined the club on a four-month contract as a free agent.

On her part, the Dutch national has since expressed delight at joining Nyasa Big Bullets

“Big Bullets is a big and special club to a lot of Malawians, I could especially see that the two times I went to see a match at the [Kamuzu] Stadium, so I am very excited and honoured to join this club and start playing for the women’s team. I hope I can contribute to the club’s success.”

According to information on the Nyasa Big Bullets Facebook page Els, who is 34-year-old, started her football career at the age of 15 when she joined SV Venray’s first women’s team and later moved to Door Vriendschap Verenigd in Amsterdam.

She won the championship in 2016 with Verenigd.

Els has been in Malawi for three months and is working at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital as a paediatrician.

