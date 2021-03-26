Heavy rains displaces over 140 people in Nkhotakota

Over 140 people have taken shelter in a school in Nkhotakota after they were displaced from their homes by heavy rains.

The over 20 households in the area of Traditional Authority Kalimanjira in Nkhotakota have been rendered homeless following heavy rains that flooded their area with water on Thursday.

At least 143 displaced people, including 41 children are currently seeking shelter at Mkazimasika LEA School where headteacher Patrick Banda says classes have been disrupted as the only two classroom blocks at the learning institution have been filled up.

One of the survivors Jinadi Kawiya has sounded an SOS for relief items.

Officials from the Department of Disaster Management Affairs are still assessing extent of damage.

