Chakwera lays foundation stone for indoor sports complex named after Griffin Saenda
President Lazarus Chakwera on Friday laid a foundation stone at the site of the new state-of-the-art first ever multipurpose indoor sports complex to be constructed in Lilongwe’s Area 48, named Griffin Saenda in honour of former Malawi National Netball Team coach, late Griffin ‘Zagalo’ Saenda.
Speaking after the inspection of the progress of the project, President Chakwera said Saenda was an icon who knew how to build a winning team as evidenced by his masterminded global victories of the Malawi Queens that saw country being put on the global face as far as netball success is concerned.
“Griffin Saenda masterminded the global victories of the Malawi National Netball Team, which has in turn given Malawi a global reputation for netball success.
“For this reason, I declare that this facility be named ‘Griffin Saenda Sports Complex”, in honour of this legend who proved that Malawi can be a winning team.”
Chakwera said he expects the construction of the facility to be completed.
“I will be back at the scheduled time of completion to check that it was done on time, and I will not entertain failure or excuses,” said the President.
On the project progress, Chakwera said his administration wishes to see it alongside all other projects initiated to be completed on time and within its budget without compromising on quality.
Chakwera lamented his disappointment on the progress of the security officers’ houses project which he launched recently, saying the snail’s pace the project is going at doesn’t align with his administration’s desire and agenda, adding that such sluggish pace won’t be tolerated under his administration.
The construction work of the sports complex started in January 2021 and is expected to be completed by August this year and is the first to be named after a sports legend.
Is Chakwera a trained bricklayer. Chakwera go back to brick 🧱 layer.
I don’t know about you, but I think we need to move beyond this nonsense of laying foundation stones. I must believe that Chakwera would have taken this time to go to Capitol Hill to see how his civil servants are doing. I am a supporter of Tonse, but I don’t support this nonsense. We need to do things differently from what the DPP was doing. Unfortunately, I am not seeing and like many people we are slowly getting frustrated. We need to change the way of doing things. Period.
Let the stones be the last thing to put up. How many stones are lying around Malawi bearing false hope to the communities. Mr President, stick to something tangible. Refrain from this culture of stones
August this year. Not to entertain excuses for failure.
Thats the way to go Bwana
Am impressed with naming Griffin Saenda as he has greatly changed netball status unlike football