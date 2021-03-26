Chakwera lays foundation stone for indoor sports complex named after Griffin Saenda

President Lazarus Chakwera on Friday laid a foundation stone at the site of the new state-of-the-art first ever multipurpose indoor sports complex to be constructed in Lilongwe’s Area 48, named Griffin Saenda in honour of former Malawi National Netball Team coach, late Griffin ‘Zagalo’ Saenda.

Speaking after the inspection of the progress of the project, President Chakwera said Saenda was an icon who knew how to build a winning team as evidenced by his masterminded global victories of the Malawi Queens that saw country being put on the global face as far as netball success is concerned.

“Griffin Saenda masterminded the global victories of the Malawi National Netball Team, which has in turn given Malawi a global reputation for netball success.

“For this reason, I declare that this facility be named ‘Griffin Saenda Sports Complex”, in honour of this legend who proved that Malawi can be a winning team.”

Chakwera said he expects the construction of the facility to be completed.

“I will be back at the scheduled time of completion to check that it was done on time, and I will not entertain failure or excuses,” said the President.

On the project progress, Chakwera said his administration wishes to see it alongside all other projects initiated to be completed on time and within its budget without compromising on quality.

Chakwera lamented his disappointment on the progress of the security officers’ houses project which he launched recently, saying the snail’s pace the project is going at doesn’t align with his administration’s desire and agenda, adding that such sluggish pace won’t be tolerated under his administration.

The construction work of the sports complex started in January 2021 and is expected to be completed by August this year and is the first to be named after a sports legend.

