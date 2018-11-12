Hellen Chabunya dumps MCP to join UTM: ‘I would like to champion Chilima’s presidential bid’

November 12, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 14 Comments

Lilongwe-based Hellen Chabunya has resigned as Director of Recruitment in the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and withdrawn her membership to join newly formed UTM of State Vice-President Saulos Chilima.

Hellen Chabunya: Quits as Director of Recruitment for MCP and now in UTM

“Chilima’s solid performance and proven leadership skills coupled with his policies and proposed solutions for resonate well with my vision of the   Malawi I want my children to grow up in,” Chabunya told Nyasa Times.

Before joining maninstream politics in MCP, Chabunya was head of political and public affairs for the British High Commission.

She has previously worked for the Malawi Government in the Local Development Fund as a development communications specialist, and also Auction Holdings Commodity Exchange and Millenium Challenge Account Malawi.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Chabunya said she relates to Chilima who left a successful career as business executive to serve.

“I relate to this calling and made the decision to leave the comfort of secure employment to start my political journey. As for the future, It has to be about faith and   obedience to what God has placed on your heart and for me, I would like to champion Dr. Chilima’s presidential bid,” she said.

Squarely focused on effecting positive change for Malawi, Chabunya advises that everyone can do something to bring positive change to Malawi.

“I love Malawi and I am greatly opposed to our current reality. We need more Malawian’s  -young and old – to step up. There are many capable Malawian’s who restrict their political participation to social media, the dinner table and political gossip. This is not helping, our ancestor when considering politics had to contend with the real possibility of death, presently you will be required to make sacrifice’s for your country but surely should not be a deterrent,” she said.

Chabunya said she is still aspiring to becouncillor for Chigoneka Ward in Lilongwe, saying her dream is to use her social capital in the international space and her training, to create a model developmental ward at Chigoneka.

“ I have lived in Area 47 for 30 years, I love my community  and have been working with my community leaders long before I decided to run for office. Additionally my passion is for local government, I believe that if the country is to develop we need to get our local councils functioning properly,” she told Nyasa Times.

Fact File

The ambitious young woman is married to Harris Chabunya and together they have a son Hadriel, and a daughter, Hannah.

She lost her mother, Jane Zalira when she was five; and her father, the late John Zalira was an enterprising man who ran various businesses, but was mainly a farmer. Somehow she has inherited his passion for farming.

 

Dumisani
Guest
Dumisani

She is great thinker she knows what she’s doing

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
40 minutes ago
LEGO
Guest
LEGO

Malawians are easily being carried away…what can Chilima do to uplift the life of Malawians?He has only resurfaced and championing to be a good leader because the promise he was given in 2014 has been fulfilled.He has been there in DPP since 2014 what has he done to the nation,nothing.He promised us that he is going to disclose the names of those who are in government involved in corruption,where are the names now?Stop fooling yourselves Malawians

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
amigo
Guest
amigo

zapamwamba mama… wise woman,, welcome aboard flight no UTM2019

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Keen Observer
Guest
Keen Observer

Welcome aboard Ma’am.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Welari
Guest
Welari

Kuchoka beseni kugwira m’lichero. Really, MCP Director of Recruitment quiting?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Jacob Chitseko
Guest
Jacob Chitseko

aaaa this is kuchoka m’lichero kugwelanso m’lichero no work done

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Doubt
Guest
Doubt

Why did she join MCP in the first place? Changing political colours suddenly does not reflect visionary leadership as this lady would like us to believe. What wrong did MCP do? Why did she not join UTM when the party was struggling with registration? She is an opportunist!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Vyanunkha
Guest
Vyanunkha

Amayi okongola awa ngati nyanja ya Malawi. Ndinaona mkazi was Nchacha polumbiritsidwa. Eee, ngakhale amakonda kumatinyozera azimayi m’dziko muno koma dona yache ija m’chiletso ndithu kkkkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
mavuro
Guest
mavuro

kkkkkk do u have the pic timuwone

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Steve Mbewe
Guest
Steve Mbewe

Pls refrain from Mchacha’s line of thinking and talking. U wl end up being evil mouthed like him.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Chemjambe
Guest
Chemjambe

Great decision madam, welcome to the team of winners

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
UTM Guru
Guest
UTM Guru

That`s wisdom Hellen, welcome to our world. Lets sell the popular Chilima brand together. For our Tsogolo lowala, Malawi wabwino

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
SUPER NATURAL MIRACLES
Guest
SUPER NATURAL MIRACLES

NTABAS WIFE CANNOT BE A FOOL TO LEAVE SANJIKA TO JOIN UTM PARTY — WOMEN ARE MORE SENSITIVE THAN MEN — MEN WILL ACTUALLY FOR AXES ON THEIR HEADS ( NKHWANGWA MMUTU ) — WELCOME MOVE MADAM HELLEN CHABUNYA– WE NEED MORE WOMEN OF YOUR KIND —

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago

