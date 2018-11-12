FNE produces Malawi music video of the year: ‘Right my way’

Full Nation Entertainment (FNE) artist Pendo’s hit track “Right my way” official video featuring Teddy Muva is set to be premiered on all Malawi TV stations next week.

Pendo and Teddy Muva teamed up with video director Essim of Animal Lab to produce what they are both calling “Video of the year”.

“The making of the video has taken a while because they wanted the story line and visuals to depict the real message in the song. Unlike other videos where camera action is just random and not relating to the song, Right my way video was made to illuminate great meaningful creativity,” said FNE Chief Executive Officer James Chirwa Jnr.

“We are confident that this will be a talk of the town and a video not to be missed. FNE management made sure all the requirements for an epic video were ticked. Right my way video will showcase the beauty of some parts of Malawi and will show the power of a true love story and what lengths people are willing to go to be with each other,” added the Australia based Chirwa Jnr.

“The Right my way which was produced by Manifest studios is a brilliant track and we wanted to produce a video that will stop the nation and lift the Malawian flag and talents higher. It has always been FNE’s objective to produce world class artistry using Malawian producers, videographers, and designers,” explained Chirwa also known in entertainment circles as ‘King Zawanje’.

Pendo who is currently in studying in Australia, says this video is a WOW moment and everyone should look out for the next projects that she is working on.

On his part Teddy Muva said the video is going to change everything in the country’s entertainment industry.

FNE also announced that the ‘Right my way’ video will also be playing on international TV stations from next month.

“The video of the year is here and Malawi will get the first chance to enjoy it next week,” said Chirwa Jnr.

