Manyozo should be removed as captain, Wanderers fans demand

Be Forward Wanderers supporters are demanding the club’s skipper Alfred Manyozo Jar to be stripped the armband.

The club’s main supporters’ committee secretary Samuel Mponda said they have long-standing issues with Manyonzo bordering on discipline.

But Manyozo accused some sections of the supporters are creating “false stories”.

He said they are accusing him of leading a training boycott of players.

However, Mponda said it is not about the training boycott issue but his conduct “leaves lot to be desired.”

Mponda accuses Manyozo of “not leading by example.”

He said: “Some of our concerns are that he shouted at club’s chairperson Mr Gift Mkandawire.”

Manyozo is also been accused of being confrontational with the vice-general secretary Chulu Mkangama and the main supporters committee chairperson Melvin Nkunika.

The Nomads skipper is also accused that he once celebrated his goal in “degrading gesture” to the club supporters.

